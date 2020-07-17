All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4723 West 173rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4723 West 173rd Street
Last updated July 20 2019 at 10:06 PM

4723 West 173rd Street

4723 West 173rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4723 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
2-bedroom, 1-bath Apartment located downstairs
This apartment is part of a 4-unit building and features:
-New paint
-Tile floor
-Carpet in bedrooms
-Vertical blinds
-Spacious living room and dining area
-Ceiling fans in both bedrooms (2 total)
-Additional closet space in hallway
1-Car Garage
Laundry Hook ups available inside
Lease Term: Minimum 1 Year
Owner pays Water and Trash

Cross Streets: North side of Artesia Blvd, and East of Inglewood Ave.
Walking distance to Southbay Galleria Mall, AMC theater, and restaurants

Apply Online Today [www.wemanageproperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
www.wemanageproperty.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4723 West 173rd Street have any available units?
4723 West 173rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4723 West 173rd Street have?
Some of 4723 West 173rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4723 West 173rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4723 West 173rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4723 West 173rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4723 West 173rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4723 West 173rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4723 West 173rd Street offers parking.
Does 4723 West 173rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4723 West 173rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4723 West 173rd Street have a pool?
No, 4723 West 173rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4723 West 173rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4723 West 173rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4723 West 173rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4723 West 173rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4723 West 173rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4723 West 173rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street
Lawndale, CA 90260

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLawndale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lawndale Apartments with ParkingLawndale Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawndale Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles