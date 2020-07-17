4723 West 173rd Street

Amenities
2-bedroom, 1-bath Apartment located downstairs
This apartment is part of a 4-unit building and features:
-New paint
-Tile floor
-Carpet in bedrooms
-Vertical blinds
-Spacious living room and dining area
-Ceiling fans in both bedrooms (2 total)
-Additional closet space in hallway
1-Car Garage
Laundry Hook ups available inside
Lease Term: Minimum 1 Year
Owner pays Water and Trash
Cross Streets: North side of Artesia Blvd, and East of Inglewood Ave.
Walking distance to Southbay Galleria Mall, AMC theater, and restaurants
www.wemanageproperty.com
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
www.wemanageproperty.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.