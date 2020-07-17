4723 West 173rd Street

Amenities

2-bedroom, 1-bath Apartment located downstairs

This apartment is part of a 4-unit building and features:

-New paint

-Tile floor

-Carpet in bedrooms

-Vertical blinds

-Spacious living room and dining area

-Ceiling fans in both bedrooms (2 total)

-Additional closet space in hallway

1-Car Garage

Laundry Hook ups available inside

Lease Term: Minimum 1 Year

Owner pays Water and Trash



Cross Streets: North side of Artesia Blvd, and East of Inglewood Ave.

Walking distance to Southbay Galleria Mall, AMC theater, and restaurants



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

