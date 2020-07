Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range oven

Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great Bread and Butter Tri-plex in the best most extreme southwest location in the City, just a stones throw to Redondo Beach in two directions. Close to South Bay Galleria, and only a couple miles to the Beach.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=f7BRskEfjhr



Driveway, garage, patio area.