All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4120 W 149th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4120 W 149th St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

4120 W 149th St

4120 West 149th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4120 West 149th Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous Lawndale 4br + 2bath home - Property Id: 117113

Renting a beautiful 4 bedroom + 2 bath home in a quiet street in Lawndale. Does not include a garage, but has 2 spaces for cars in front. Completely remodeled home! Kitchen has a brand new granite countertops, and oak cabinets, Newer stainless steel stove, dishwasher, refrigerator. Home has brand new wood floors throughout. Bathrooms have new tile and are completely updated (see photos). This is the front house with no garage. This is a great opportunity to live in a great home, near Jane Adams Middle School, Will Rogers Middle School, Lawndale and Leuzinger High School. Many amenities nearby in walking distance.

The application will need: 1. $40.00 per applicant. 2. One Complete application per applicant 3. Copy of Photo ID 4. 6 months paycheck stubs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117113
Property Id 117113

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4851733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 W 149th St have any available units?
4120 W 149th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4120 W 149th St have?
Some of 4120 W 149th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 W 149th St currently offering any rent specials?
4120 W 149th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 W 149th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4120 W 149th St is pet friendly.
Does 4120 W 149th St offer parking?
Yes, 4120 W 149th St offers parking.
Does 4120 W 149th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 W 149th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 W 149th St have a pool?
No, 4120 W 149th St does not have a pool.
Does 4120 W 149th St have accessible units?
No, 4120 W 149th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 W 149th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 W 149th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 W 149th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 W 149th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street
Lawndale, CA 90260

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with ParkingLawndale Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles