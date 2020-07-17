4120 W 149th St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous Lawndale 4br + 2bath home - Property Id: 117113



Renting a beautiful 4 bedroom + 2 bath home in a quiet street in Lawndale. Does not include a garage, but has 2 spaces for cars in front. Completely remodeled home! Kitchen has a brand new granite countertops, and oak cabinets, Newer stainless steel stove, dishwasher, refrigerator. Home has brand new wood floors throughout. Bathrooms have new tile and are completely updated (see photos). This is the front house with no garage. This is a great opportunity to live in a great home, near Jane Adams Middle School, Will Rogers Middle School, Lawndale and Leuzinger High School. Many amenities nearby in walking distance.



The application will need: 1. $40.00 per applicant. 2. One Complete application per applicant 3. Copy of Photo ID 4. 6 months paycheck stubs

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117113

Property Id 117113



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4851733)