All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like
16111 Prarie Ave - 105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
16111 Prarie Ave - 105
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

16111 Prarie Ave - 105

16111 Prairie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

16111 Prairie Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!
Two Bedroom Two Bath Located At "The Abbey". This unit was recently updated. Brand new dishwasher installed, the unit is also equipped with a stove for your convenience, a on-site laundry room, pool, roof deck as well as a underground parking secured with two assigned parking spots! Considered a very clean and quiet property. Additional storage located in garage near parking spots. Conveniently located across from golf course, close to shopping and freeways.

**No Pets
**Renters Insurance Required Upon Lease signing

**For more information on scheduling for a showing call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123, or text us at (310) 200-5584.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 have any available units?
16111 Prarie Ave - 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 have?
Some of 16111 Prarie Ave - 105's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 currently offering any rent specials?
16111 Prarie Ave - 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 pet-friendly?
No, 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 offer parking?
Yes, 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 offers parking.
Does 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 have a pool?
Yes, 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 has a pool.
Does 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 have accessible units?
No, 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16111 Prarie Ave - 105 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 BedroomsLawndale Apartments with GarageLawndale Apartments with Washer-DryerLawndale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles