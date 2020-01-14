15211 Freeman Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Turn-Key Home - Don't miss your opportunity to make this lovely house your home! As you enter, you're greeted by fresh paint and brand new Pergo floors throughout. Multiple windows allow for an abundance of natural light. Just off the main living room are 2 comfortably sized bedrooms, both equipped with new ceiling fans, and the first full bath. As you make your way back through the house, a formal dining area leads to the newly updated kitchen. The hardwood cabinets are accented by the granite counter tops and brand new, stainless steel dishwasher, stove and range hood. Just off the kitchen is the 3rd bedroom and 2nd full bath with jetted tub. Just past the kitchen is the large family room, complete with gas fireplace. Recessed lighting throughout keeps all spaces light and bright. The private, attached 2 car garage provides ample room for storage and room for your vehicles as well as washer/dryer hookups. Forced air heating system. Close to shopping, freeways, schools, parks and the beach! Make this home a MUST SEE on your list! Call for an appointment today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5199512)