Lawndale, CA
14610 Condon Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14610 Condon Ave

14610 Condon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14610 Condon Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet 3bd/2ba fully renovated home - Please send inquiry online and we will contact you to schedule a showing.
Quiet 3bd/2ba 1100 sqft fully renovated home with great layout. Hardwood kitchen cabinets with granite counter and stainless kitchen appliances, laundry hook-up in unit. This is a large unit in a 3 unit lot right behind 14608 Condon Ave.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

(RLNE4674242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14610 Condon Ave have any available units?
14610 Condon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 14610 Condon Ave have?
Some of 14610 Condon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14610 Condon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14610 Condon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14610 Condon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14610 Condon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14610 Condon Ave offer parking?
No, 14610 Condon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14610 Condon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14610 Condon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14610 Condon Ave have a pool?
No, 14610 Condon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14610 Condon Ave have accessible units?
No, 14610 Condon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14610 Condon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14610 Condon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14610 Condon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14610 Condon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
