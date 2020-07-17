14610 Condon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quiet 3bd/2ba fully renovated home - Please send inquiry online and we will contact you to schedule a showing.

Quiet 3bd/2ba 1100 sqft fully renovated home with great layout. Hardwood kitchen cabinets with granite counter and stainless kitchen appliances, laundry hook-up in unit. This is a large unit in a 3 unit lot right behind 14608 Condon Ave.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change



(RLNE4674242)