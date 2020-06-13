42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lancaster, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
43956 Gillan Avenue
43956 Gillan Avenue, Lancaster, CA
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath located on a cul-de-sac in East Lancaster. Open kitchen, dining, family room combination with formal living and dining space. Master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets. Tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45512 BARRYMORE AVENUE
45512 Barrymore Avenue, Lancaster, CA
West Lancaster Home - 2 story - 5 bedrooms - 3.5 bathrooms - 3 car garage - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood and laminate flooring - landscape front and back yard - water paid up to $30.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
42864 Fairlee Dr
42864 Fairlee Dr, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Gorgeous 1 Story in West Lancaster - Gorgeous 1 story home in West Lancaster. 3+2, 2022 sq. ft. and built in 2004. ALL NEW paint, carpet and tile flooring.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tierra Bonita
1 Unit Available
2836 E Lingard Street
2836 East Lingard Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1405 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,405 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
***1164 WEST IVESBROOK STREET
1164 West Ivesbrook Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1407 sqft
(Application Pending) West Lancaster Home - single story updated home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood floors - laundry room - central heating and air - swamp cooler - fireplace - 2 car garage

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Joshua
1 Unit Available
648 E Avenue J-11
648 East Avenue J 11, Lancaster, CA
New Listing! - Featuring multiple upgrades including paint, window treatments, flooring, appliances, etc. Contact us for more information at 213.598.8528.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6252 Granite Court
6252 Granite Court, Lancaster, CA
Quartz Hill Single story 4 + 2 on a culdesac. Water/Trash/Gardener included in the monthly rent of $2295.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
44440 Stillwater Dr
44440 Stillwater Drive, Lancaster, CA
Large Westside Home With a 3 Car Garage! This family home has brand new carpet throughout. There is plenty of living space for the family. Upon entering you will notice a large formal living room and formal dining room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Joshua
1 Unit Available
422 E Ave J 9
422 East Avenue J 9, Lancaster, CA
Spacious 2-Story on Corner Lot!/Built in 1991/Tile Roof/Stucco Exterior/Wood Trim/3-Car Garage/Roll-up Doors/Gated Front Yard/Double Entry Doors/Shows Like a Model!/Grand Staircase/Lots of Hard-Surfaced Flooring...

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7027 Avenue L6
7027 West Avenue L 8, Lancaster, CA
Gorgeous one-story home located in a nice quiet neighborhood in Quartz Hill. This home features 4 nice-sized bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a beautiful kitchen with an island and granite countertops.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Desert View
1 Unit Available
***45858 COVENTRY COURT
45858 Coventry Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave- dishwasher - window coverings - tan carpet - laundry room - central heating and air - fireplace - 2 car garage - fenced and landscape back yard with patio

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
***1305 EAST LINCOLN AVENUE
1305 Lincoln Ave, Lancaster, CA
(Application pending) East Lancaster Home - one story - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - brown carpet - vinyl floor - stove - dishwasher - window coverings - washer and dryer hookups in garage - 2 car garage - fireplace - central heating and air -

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mariposa
1 Unit Available
45533 Date Avenue
45533 Date Avenue, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1138 sqft
45533 Date Avenue Lancaster CA 93534 - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home is ready for you and your family to move right in! Spacious kitchen area, covered patio, well maintained landscaping and original hardwood floor! With the fenced in Front
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4501 W Avenue N4
4501 West Avenue N 4, Palmdale, CA
Great property for growing family. Property is for lease or sale. Contact listing agent.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
932 sqft
Located in West Palmdale, close to shopping, schools and museums. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers basketball court, BBQ grill, pool and courtyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2815 Bracken Way
2815 Bracken Way, Palmdale, CA
2815 Bracken Way Available 07/01/20 Executive Home West Palmdale - Looking for Executive house..look no further. This house is almost brand new, situated in a newer neighborhood .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
***1105 BEECHDALE DRIVE UNIT E
1105 Beechdale Drive, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1327 sqft
(Application pending) Palmdale West Side Townhome - 3 bedrooms - 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1747 AVE N KENMORE
1747 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1747 AVE N KENMORE in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1792 W Ave P 4
1792 West Avenue P 4, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1823 sqft
MOVE IN READY HOUSE, on the west side of palmdale. great location close to shcools, shopping, freeways and much more. Home features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. You dont want to miss out on this.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
37633 Bluette Lane
37633 Bluette Ln, Palmdale, CA
Anaverde Estate Home For Rent. Built in 2008 with over 1,900 square feet of living space. As soon as you walk through the entry you notice the stylish decor and care that has been put into this home. Half bath located in entry.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2015 AVE N CURSON
2015 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2015 AVE N CURSON in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2031 AVE N OXFORD
2031 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2031 AVE N OXFORD in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1319 Monte Vista Avenue
1319 Monte Vista Avenue, Rosamond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1684 sqft
Extra large living, family and dining combo area open to a large kitchen with lots of counter space and plenty of cupboards! Kitchen has garden window, dishwasher, microwave and range. Bonus room with attached bath would make a nice office or den.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
119 Mountainside Drive
119 Mountainside Drive, Palmdale, CA
4BD/2.5 Bath Two Story home East Palmdale. JUST REHABBED. New Carpet, New paint,....Ready for move in. WWW.123RENT.COM Additional security deposit for pets. QUALIFIED SEC8 APPLICANTS WELCOME.

June 2020 Lancaster Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lancaster Rent Report. Lancaster rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lancaster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lancaster rent trends were flat over the past month

Lancaster rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Lancaster stand at $1,279 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,644 for a two-bedroom. Lancaster's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lancaster, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lancaster

    As rents have increased slightly in Lancaster, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lancaster is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Lancaster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,644 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Lancaster.
    • While Lancaster's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lancaster than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Lancaster is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

