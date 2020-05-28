All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:07 AM

7027 Avenue L6

7027 West Avenue L 8 · (661) 538-1080
Location

7027 West Avenue L 8, Lancaster, CA 93536

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous one-story home located in a nice quiet neighborhood in Quartz Hill. This home features 4 nice-sized bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a beautiful kitchen with an island and granite countertops. The kitchen is open to the living room which is perfect for entertaining guests. The master bedroom is opposite of the other bedrooms allowing for added privacy. There is a laundry room, a two-car garage, and a large backyard. The home is located in the best schooling district in the Antelope Valley. Section 8 is OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 Avenue L6 have any available units?
7027 Avenue L6 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7027 Avenue L6 have?
Some of 7027 Avenue L6's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7027 Avenue L6 currently offering any rent specials?
7027 Avenue L6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 Avenue L6 pet-friendly?
No, 7027 Avenue L6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 7027 Avenue L6 offer parking?
Yes, 7027 Avenue L6 does offer parking.
Does 7027 Avenue L6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7027 Avenue L6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 Avenue L6 have a pool?
No, 7027 Avenue L6 does not have a pool.
Does 7027 Avenue L6 have accessible units?
No, 7027 Avenue L6 does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 Avenue L6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7027 Avenue L6 has units with dishwashers.
