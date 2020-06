Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Listing! - Featuring multiple upgrades including paint, window treatments, flooring, appliances, etc. Contact us for more information at 213.598.8528.



Applicant Requirements:

- Combined household income 3xs rent amount

- No Evictions

Pets welcome; breed restrictions apply



Note: APPLICATIONS will be processed at www.VerticalRE.com. Deposit is based on credit and other factors.

List prices and promotions are subject to change without notice.



(RLNE2381454)