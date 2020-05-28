All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 45519 Corkwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, CA
/
45519 Corkwood Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:09 AM

45519 Corkwood Avenue

45519 Corkwood Avenue · (661) 974-5924 ext. 14
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lancaster
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

45519 Corkwood Avenue, Lancaster, CA 93534
Mariposa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two bed one bath unit all one story. The unit has all tile flooring, upgraded windows, extra storage inside, updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops. There is plenty of space in front and back to relax outside. Conveniently located, close to the freeway, schools, shops and transportation, and the center of town. Water is included, washer and dryer hook ups, off street parking for one vehicle, pest control, and new paint. Some applicants may require additional security deposit.Additional security deposit for pets. SEC8 APPLICANTS WELCOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45519 Corkwood Avenue have any available units?
45519 Corkwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 45519 Corkwood Avenue have?
Some of 45519 Corkwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45519 Corkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
45519 Corkwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45519 Corkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 45519 Corkwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 45519 Corkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 45519 Corkwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 45519 Corkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45519 Corkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45519 Corkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 45519 Corkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 45519 Corkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 45519 Corkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 45519 Corkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 45519 Corkwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 45519 Corkwood Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave
Lancaster, CA 93535
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave
Lancaster, CA 93534
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way
Lancaster, CA 93536

Similar Pages

Lancaster 2 BedroomsLancaster Apartments with Balcony
Lancaster Apartments with GarageLancaster Apartments with Parking
Lancaster Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CABakersfield, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA
Alhambra, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CAVictorville, CAInglewood, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Antelope Valley CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity