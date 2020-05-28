45519 Corkwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Two bed one bath unit all one story. The unit has all tile flooring, upgraded windows, extra storage inside, updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops. There is plenty of space in front and back to relax outside. Conveniently located, close to the freeway, schools, shops and transportation, and the center of town. Water is included, washer and dryer hook ups, off street parking for one vehicle, pest control, and new paint. Some applicants may require additional security deposit.Additional security deposit for pets. SEC8 APPLICANTS WELCOME.