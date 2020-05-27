44440 Stillwater Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Large Westside Home With a 3 Car Garage! This family home has brand new carpet throughout. There is plenty of living space for the family. Upon entering you will notice a large formal living room and formal dining room. On the other side of the downstairs there is a spacious family room with a fireplace and large slider, giving you a full view of the exceptionally large back yard. The kitchen has a built in microwave, along with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is also a large built in pantry in the kitchen. The back yard has two separate patios, as well as a nice size shed located on an additional cement slab. All of this and there is still plenty of room for the kids to play, some of which is under a large shade tree. All four bedrooms are a nice size and located upstairs. The master bath is spacious and includes a large walk in closet.