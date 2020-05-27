All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 44440 Stillwater Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, CA
/
44440 Stillwater Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

44440 Stillwater Dr

44440 Stillwater Drive · (661) 945-1175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lancaster
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

44440 Stillwater Drive, Lancaster, CA 93536

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Westside Home With a 3 Car Garage! This family home has brand new carpet throughout. There is plenty of living space for the family. Upon entering you will notice a large formal living room and formal dining room. On the other side of the downstairs there is a spacious family room with a fireplace and large slider, giving you a full view of the exceptionally large back yard. The kitchen has a built in microwave, along with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is also a large built in pantry in the kitchen. The back yard has two separate patios, as well as a nice size shed located on an additional cement slab. All of this and there is still plenty of room for the kids to play, some of which is under a large shade tree. All four bedrooms are a nice size and located upstairs. The master bath is spacious and includes a large walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44440 Stillwater Dr have any available units?
44440 Stillwater Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 44440 Stillwater Dr have?
Some of 44440 Stillwater Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44440 Stillwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
44440 Stillwater Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44440 Stillwater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 44440 Stillwater Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 44440 Stillwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 44440 Stillwater Dr does offer parking.
Does 44440 Stillwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44440 Stillwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44440 Stillwater Dr have a pool?
No, 44440 Stillwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 44440 Stillwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 44440 Stillwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 44440 Stillwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44440 Stillwater Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 44440 Stillwater Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way
Lancaster, CA 93536
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave
Lancaster, CA 93534
Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave
Lancaster, CA 93535

Similar Pages

Lancaster 2 BedroomsLancaster Apartments with Balcony
Lancaster Apartments with GarageLancaster Apartments with Parking
Lancaster Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CABakersfield, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA
Alhambra, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CAVictorville, CAInglewood, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Antelope Valley CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity