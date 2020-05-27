42864 Fairlee Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous 1 Story in West Lancaster - Gorgeous 1 story home in West Lancaster. 3+2, 2022 sq. ft. and built in 2004. ALL NEW paint, carpet and tile flooring. Excellent floorplan, with living room, dining room, large family room with fireplace, spacious kitchen with island and walk -in pantry. Kitchen appliances include electric oven, gas cook top, dishwasher and garbage disposal. All bedrooms are generous size. Upgraded lighting throughout. Mirrored closet doors. Large laundry room with sink and extra cabinets. Low maintenance desert scaping in front and rear yard. Block wall fencing. 3 car garage with auto opener. NO PETS. 1 year lease required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Owner is requiring First month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit at the time of move -in.



