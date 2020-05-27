All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

42864 Fairlee Dr

42864 Fairlee Dr · No Longer Available
Location

42864 Fairlee Dr, Lancaster, CA 93536

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 1 Story in West Lancaster - Gorgeous 1 story home in West Lancaster. 3+2, 2022 sq. ft. and built in 2004. ALL NEW paint, carpet and tile flooring. Excellent floorplan, with living room, dining room, large family room with fireplace, spacious kitchen with island and walk -in pantry. Kitchen appliances include electric oven, gas cook top, dishwasher and garbage disposal. All bedrooms are generous size. Upgraded lighting throughout. Mirrored closet doors. Large laundry room with sink and extra cabinets. Low maintenance desert scaping in front and rear yard. Block wall fencing. 3 car garage with auto opener. NO PETS. 1 year lease required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Owner is requiring First month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit at the time of move -in.

(RLNE5799353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42864 Fairlee Dr have any available units?
42864 Fairlee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, CA.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 42864 Fairlee Dr have?
Some of 42864 Fairlee Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42864 Fairlee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
42864 Fairlee Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42864 Fairlee Dr pet-friendly?
No, 42864 Fairlee Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 42864 Fairlee Dr offer parking?
Yes, 42864 Fairlee Dr does offer parking.
Does 42864 Fairlee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42864 Fairlee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42864 Fairlee Dr have a pool?
No, 42864 Fairlee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 42864 Fairlee Dr have accessible units?
No, 42864 Fairlee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 42864 Fairlee Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42864 Fairlee Dr has units with dishwashers.
