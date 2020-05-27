2805 West Avenue K-12 #140

Amenities

Cute and Cozy Two Bedroom Pine Creek Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offering 936 sq. ft. This bottom unit is located in the Pine Creek condo complex. The floor plan offers a nice sized living room, dining area and a galley kitchen. Kitchen appliances include dishwasher, microwave and gas range. This unit also offers a stackable washer and dryer. There is a 2 car detached garage not far from the unit. The complex offers a rec room/lounge, exercise room, tennis court, pool and additional laundry facilities. NO PETS. Owner requesting strong credit score with application a 700 FICO score or better. Owner pays HOA which includes water, trash and gardener.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917630)