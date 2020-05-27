All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2805 West Avenue K-12 #140

No Longer Available
Location

2805 West Avenue K 12, Lancaster, CA 93536

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Cute and Cozy Two Bedroom Pine Creek Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offering 936 sq. ft. This bottom unit is located in the Pine Creek condo complex. The floor plan offers a nice sized living room, dining area and a galley kitchen. Kitchen appliances include dishwasher, microwave and gas range. This unit also offers a stackable washer and dryer. There is a 2 car detached garage not far from the unit. The complex offers a rec room/lounge, exercise room, tennis court, pool and additional laundry facilities. NO PETS. Owner requesting strong credit score with application a 700 FICO score or better. Owner pays HOA which includes water, trash and gardener.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 have any available units?
2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, CA.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 have?
Some of 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 currently offering any rent specials?
2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 pet-friendly?
No, 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 offer parking?
Yes, 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 offers parking.
Does 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 have a pool?
Yes, 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 has a pool.
Does 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 have accessible units?
No, 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 West Avenue K-12 #140 has units with dishwashers.
