Lakewood, CA
6137 Warwood Rd
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

6137 Warwood Rd

6137 Warwood Rd · No Longer Available
Lakewood
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

6137 Warwood Rd, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6137 Warwood Rd Available 07/16/19 Beautiful Lakewood House Comes with The Ultimate Man Cave! - Beautifully updated Lakewood house has the ultimate Man Cave feature complete with an extra fridge and large flat screen TV! Or... it can be your ultimate craft/hobby room! The choice is yours. The house itself is nearly 1,500 square feet of living space and includes a large living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths plus a spacious family room. There are hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air conditioning, and updated granite counters in the baths and kitchen. Appliances include: refrigerator, stove, double ovens, dishwasher, washer and dryer. The large backyard includes pergola covered patio with outdoor dining furniture, small self-sustaining fish pond and an outdoor sound system that is also inside the home. Rent includes water, sewer and trash services. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 6137 Warwood Rd., Lakewood CA 90713.
Call today to schedule a private viewing appointment: We Manage Inc. (562) 233-9999.

(RLNE3754278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6137 Warwood Rd have any available units?
6137 Warwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6137 Warwood Rd have?
Some of 6137 Warwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6137 Warwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6137 Warwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6137 Warwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6137 Warwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6137 Warwood Rd offer parking?
No, 6137 Warwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6137 Warwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6137 Warwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6137 Warwood Rd have a pool?
No, 6137 Warwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6137 Warwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 6137 Warwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6137 Warwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6137 Warwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6137 Warwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6137 Warwood Rd has units with air conditioning.
