Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
4713 Carfax Ave
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

4713 Carfax Ave

4713 Carfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Lakewood
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4713 Carfax Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom Home in Prime Lakewood Location! - This wonderfully maintained Lakewood home is located in one of the most desirable areas of Lakewood, near Palo Verde & Del Amo, and is just blocks away from fantastic parks, schools and shopping. The home has been recently refreshed with new paint and beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout The main living room features a formal entry with a coat closet, a large bay window overlooking the front yard, and connects to the formal dining room and kitchen. The spacious galley kitchen features a small breakfast nook, tiled counters and comes equipped with a stove and dishwasher and an adjacent service porch with additional storage and washer & dryer hook ups. All three bedrooms are nicely sized and include ceiling fans, blinds and wardrobe closets. The main hallway bathroom has an upgraded tiled shower enclosure and a vanity sink. The fenced rear yard features a covered patio, a large lawn area, and a detached 2-car garage with a long, gated driveway.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE1984509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4713 Carfax Ave have any available units?
4713 Carfax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4713 Carfax Ave have?
Some of 4713 Carfax Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4713 Carfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4713 Carfax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4713 Carfax Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4713 Carfax Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4713 Carfax Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4713 Carfax Ave offers parking.
Does 4713 Carfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4713 Carfax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4713 Carfax Ave have a pool?
No, 4713 Carfax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4713 Carfax Ave have accessible units?
No, 4713 Carfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4713 Carfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4713 Carfax Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4713 Carfax Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4713 Carfax Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
