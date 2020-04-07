4713 Carfax Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom Home in Prime Lakewood Location! - This wonderfully maintained Lakewood home is located in one of the most desirable areas of Lakewood, near Palo Verde & Del Amo, and is just blocks away from fantastic parks, schools and shopping. The home has been recently refreshed with new paint and beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout The main living room features a formal entry with a coat closet, a large bay window overlooking the front yard, and connects to the formal dining room and kitchen. The spacious galley kitchen features a small breakfast nook, tiled counters and comes equipped with a stove and dishwasher and an adjacent service porch with additional storage and washer & dryer hook ups. All three bedrooms are nicely sized and include ceiling fans, blinds and wardrobe closets. The main hallway bathroom has an upgraded tiled shower enclosure and a vanity sink. The fenced rear yard features a covered patio, a large lawn area, and a detached 2-car garage with a long, gated driveway.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE1984509)