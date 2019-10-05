All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

13552 Brett Harte Dr

13552 Brett Harte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13552 Brett Harte Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single Story Home on a Cul-de-Sac; with room for RV Parking! - Single Story Home on a cul-de-sac located in Lakeside. Close to freeway access and local schools.

This home has new carpet, new paint and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

There is central air conditioning and forced heating. Washer and dryer hook-ups available, large fenced backyard, patio and a built in BBQ. 2-car garage with plenty of off street parking and room for an RV or boat!!

Rental insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.

6-Month Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5094174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13552 Brett Harte Dr have any available units?
13552 Brett Harte Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 13552 Brett Harte Dr have?
Some of 13552 Brett Harte Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13552 Brett Harte Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13552 Brett Harte Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13552 Brett Harte Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13552 Brett Harte Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 13552 Brett Harte Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13552 Brett Harte Dr offers parking.
Does 13552 Brett Harte Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13552 Brett Harte Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13552 Brett Harte Dr have a pool?
No, 13552 Brett Harte Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13552 Brett Harte Dr have accessible units?
No, 13552 Brett Harte Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13552 Brett Harte Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13552 Brett Harte Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13552 Brett Harte Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13552 Brett Harte Dr has units with air conditioning.
