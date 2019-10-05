13552 Brett Harte Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Single Story Home on a Cul-de-Sac; with room for RV Parking! - Single Story Home on a cul-de-sac located in Lakeside. Close to freeway access and local schools.



This home has new carpet, new paint and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.



There is central air conditioning and forced heating. Washer and dryer hook-ups available, large fenced backyard, patio and a built in BBQ. 2-car garage with plenty of off street parking and room for an RV or boat!!



Rental insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.



6-Month Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



No Pets Allowed



