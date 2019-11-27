915 La Fiesta Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

*SENIOR COMMUNITY* Freshly Remodeled 55+ Single Level Home in Beautiful Lake San Marcos - Welcome to Lake San Marcos!! We are offering this wonderful single-family home for Lease that has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. It is located in a Senior Community within the Lake San Marcos area and is limited to residents who are currently 55 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER.



The upgrades begin with brand new Wood Look Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the home for easy maintenance and cleaning.



The kitchen was redesigned with a large island, open concept, new dark stained wood cabinetry, modern quartz countertops, custom backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.



Both bathrooms have brand new vanities, shower enclosures, and tile flooring.



Dual-pane, energy-efficient windows were installed just over a year ago.



The front and backyard have low maintenance landscaping with drip systems to conserve water and maintain a clean appearance. The backyard is incredibly spacious and has room for gardening and entertaining.



The home has a one-car garage and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac just a few blocks away from the new Decoy at Dockside Restuarant on the Lake.



Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable, Internet

Owner Pays: Lake Dues

Pets upon owner approval

Available for move in November 2

Tenant occupied, do not distrub



Please call today to schedule a private showing, 760-736-3600



