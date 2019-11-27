All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

915 La Fiesta Ct.

915 La Fiesta Court · No Longer Available
Location

915 La Fiesta Court, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
*SENIOR COMMUNITY* Freshly Remodeled 55+ Single Level Home in Beautiful Lake San Marcos - Welcome to Lake San Marcos!! We are offering this wonderful single-family home for Lease that has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. It is located in a Senior Community within the Lake San Marcos area and is limited to residents who are currently 55 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER.

The upgrades begin with brand new Wood Look Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the home for easy maintenance and cleaning.

The kitchen was redesigned with a large island, open concept, new dark stained wood cabinetry, modern quartz countertops, custom backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.

Both bathrooms have brand new vanities, shower enclosures, and tile flooring.

Dual-pane, energy-efficient windows were installed just over a year ago.

The front and backyard have low maintenance landscaping with drip systems to conserve water and maintain a clean appearance. The backyard is incredibly spacious and has room for gardening and entertaining.

The home has a one-car garage and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac just a few blocks away from the new Decoy at Dockside Restuarant on the Lake.

Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable, Internet
Owner Pays: Lake Dues
Pets upon owner approval
Available for move in November 2
Tenant occupied, do not distrub

Please call today to schedule a private showing, 760-736-3600

(RLNE4356176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 La Fiesta Ct. have any available units?
915 La Fiesta Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 915 La Fiesta Ct. have?
Some of 915 La Fiesta Ct.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 La Fiesta Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
915 La Fiesta Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 La Fiesta Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 La Fiesta Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 915 La Fiesta Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 915 La Fiesta Ct. offers parking.
Does 915 La Fiesta Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 La Fiesta Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 La Fiesta Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 915 La Fiesta Ct. has a pool.
Does 915 La Fiesta Ct. have accessible units?
No, 915 La Fiesta Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 915 La Fiesta Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 La Fiesta Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 La Fiesta Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 La Fiesta Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

