1718 Playa Vista

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Home in the Varadero Community - This gorgeous, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated Varadero Community.



The home features a spacious back yard that is perfect for entertaining with a built-in firepit, a wet bar with built in BBQ, a hot tub, and a lounge area that admires spectacular mountain and city views.



The large kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dark wood cabinetry, imported tile backsplash, hardwood floors, and a large island with plenty of counter space.



There is hardwood and imported tile flooring throughout the home. One of the bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms are located on the first floor. The stairwell with wrought iron railing can be followed to the second story where the rest of the bedrooms are located. The master bedroom features a large fireplace, and the spacious tile-floored bathroom has a Jacuzzi-style tub that separates the dual sinks.



Owner pays for Gardener

Tenant pays for SDG&E, water, trash & sewer.



Pets considered with owner approval.

Please call (760)736-3600 to schedule a showing!

Photos taken prior to current tenant move-in



