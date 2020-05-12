All apartments in Lake San Marcos
1718 Playa Vista
1718 Playa Vista

1718 Playa Vista · (760) 736-3600
Location

1718 Playa Vista, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1718 Playa Vista · Avail. now

$4,150

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3915 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Home in the Varadero Community - This gorgeous, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated Varadero Community.

The home features a spacious back yard that is perfect for entertaining with a built-in firepit, a wet bar with built in BBQ, a hot tub, and a lounge area that admires spectacular mountain and city views.

The large kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dark wood cabinetry, imported tile backsplash, hardwood floors, and a large island with plenty of counter space.

There is hardwood and imported tile flooring throughout the home. One of the bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms are located on the first floor. The stairwell with wrought iron railing can be followed to the second story where the rest of the bedrooms are located. The master bedroom features a large fireplace, and the spacious tile-floored bathroom has a Jacuzzi-style tub that separates the dual sinks.

Owner pays for Gardener
Tenant pays for SDG&E, water, trash & sewer.

Pets considered with owner approval.
Please call (760)736-3600 to schedule a showing!
Photos taken prior to current tenant move-in

(RLNE2928598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Playa Vista have any available units?
1718 Playa Vista has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1718 Playa Vista have?
Some of 1718 Playa Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Playa Vista currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Playa Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Playa Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 1718 Playa Vista is pet friendly.
Does 1718 Playa Vista offer parking?
Yes, 1718 Playa Vista does offer parking.
Does 1718 Playa Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Playa Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Playa Vista have a pool?
No, 1718 Playa Vista does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Playa Vista have accessible units?
No, 1718 Playa Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Playa Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 1718 Playa Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 Playa Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 Playa Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
