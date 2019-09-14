Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Located Within Lake San Marcos - Address: 1665 Waterlily Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Showings: Contact Chris at 760-992-3350



Come take a look at this gem located within walking distance to Lake San Marcos. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located in the newer Seaglass neighborhood.



Has a fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. You can't forget about the vibrant white cabinet and granite counter-tops!



Has a private patio and a 2 gar garage. Has an extra storage space in the garage!



Come take a look at this gem today! Contact Chris for all appointments.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4286697)