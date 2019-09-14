All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Find more places like 1665 Waterlily Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake San Marcos, CA
/
1665 Waterlily Way
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1665 Waterlily Way

1665 Waterlily Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1665 Waterlily Way, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Located Within Lake San Marcos - Address: 1665 Waterlily Way, San Marcos, CA 92078
Showings: Contact Chris at 760-992-3350

Come take a look at this gem located within walking distance to Lake San Marcos. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located in the newer Seaglass neighborhood.

Has a fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. You can't forget about the vibrant white cabinet and granite counter-tops!

Has a private patio and a 2 gar garage. Has an extra storage space in the garage!

Come take a look at this gem today! Contact Chris for all appointments.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4286697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1665 Waterlily Way have any available units?
1665 Waterlily Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1665 Waterlily Way have?
Some of 1665 Waterlily Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1665 Waterlily Way currently offering any rent specials?
1665 Waterlily Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 Waterlily Way pet-friendly?
No, 1665 Waterlily Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1665 Waterlily Way offer parking?
Yes, 1665 Waterlily Way offers parking.
Does 1665 Waterlily Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1665 Waterlily Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 Waterlily Way have a pool?
No, 1665 Waterlily Way does not have a pool.
Does 1665 Waterlily Way have accessible units?
No, 1665 Waterlily Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 Waterlily Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1665 Waterlily Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1665 Waterlily Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1665 Waterlily Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLake San Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lake San Marcos Apartments with BalconiesLake San Marcos Apartments with Parking
Lake San Marcos Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CALakeside, CA
Valle Vista, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College