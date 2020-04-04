1263 Discovery Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well-maintained single family home with beautiful golf course view - Well-maintained single family home with beautiful golf course view. Lots of living space in open concept living room, family room, dining room and Bonus sunroom. Brand new flooring in the living room, family room, dining room, and bonus sunroom. Built-in pantry in the kitchen. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Plenty of storage in the garage. Ten minute walk to San Marcos High School (0.6 miles). Close to lots of shopping and restaurants on San Marcos Blvd. Low maintenance yard with back deck and orange tree.

Available for one-year lease

$2,600 security deposit

Requires 695 + FICO score and 2.75 times monthly rent in income to qualify.

Tenant(s) must carry renters insurance.

One small pet considered with additional $500 pet deposit.

Shelley Ehrman, Broker Associate 858-722-7099

Alberts and Associates, Inc. Cal DRE 01989966.



(RLNE5630006)