All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Find more places like 1263 Discovery Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake San Marcos, CA
/
1263 Discovery Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

1263 Discovery Street

1263 Discovery Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1263 Discovery Street, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well-maintained single family home with beautiful golf course view - Well-maintained single family home with beautiful golf course view. Lots of living space in open concept living room, family room, dining room and Bonus sunroom. Brand new flooring in the living room, family room, dining room, and bonus sunroom. Built-in pantry in the kitchen. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Plenty of storage in the garage. Ten minute walk to San Marcos High School (0.6 miles). Close to lots of shopping and restaurants on San Marcos Blvd. Low maintenance yard with back deck and orange tree.
Available for one-year lease
$2,600 security deposit
Requires 695 + FICO score and 2.75 times monthly rent in income to qualify.
Tenant(s) must carry renters insurance.
One small pet considered with additional $500 pet deposit.
Shelley Ehrman, Broker Associate 858-722-7099
Alberts and Associates, Inc. Cal DRE 01989966.

(RLNE5630006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 Discovery Street have any available units?
1263 Discovery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1263 Discovery Street have?
Some of 1263 Discovery Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 Discovery Street currently offering any rent specials?
1263 Discovery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 Discovery Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 Discovery Street is pet friendly.
Does 1263 Discovery Street offer parking?
Yes, 1263 Discovery Street offers parking.
Does 1263 Discovery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 Discovery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 Discovery Street have a pool?
No, 1263 Discovery Street does not have a pool.
Does 1263 Discovery Street have accessible units?
No, 1263 Discovery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 Discovery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 Discovery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1263 Discovery Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1263 Discovery Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLake San Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lake San Marcos Apartments with BalconiesLake San Marcos Apartments with Parking
Lake San Marcos Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CALakeside, CA
Valle Vista, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College