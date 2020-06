Amenities

pet friendly parking pool clubhouse internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool internet access

ROOM FOR RENT in a newly built two story home. Community offers a park, swimming pool, and club house. Amenities included in the rent are all utilities, including wifi, kitchen use, laundry and driveway parking for one car. Homeowner currently occupies the home with 3 cats and 2 dogs. Room is immediately available.