Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:09 AM

883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q

883 Via Mendoza · No Longer Available
Location

883 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
tennis court
Welcome home to the prestigious area of Knob Hill in the gated resort style community of Laguna Woods! Enjoy Fabulous Views of the Saddleback mountains, hills, sunsets & treetops from the expansive living, dining rooms and wrap around balcony! Elegant living room has a cozy fireplace. Smooth ceilings, rich wood laminate flooring, new air conditioning, plantation shutters, remodeled kitchen, dual pane windows and slider are just a few of the many upgrades in this lovely home. The master bedroom en suite has a dressing area with mirrored wardrobes and a large vanity. The master bathroom also has a stall shower for your convenience. Guest bathroom has a tub and skylight for natural light. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans.
Washer and dryer for your convenience. Enjoy all of the wonderful amenities that Laguna Woods Village has to offer including golf, tennis, pools, club houses, and over 250 clubs and organizations! Enjoy World class shopping, restaurants, theaters, and beaches living the Good life in Orange County!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q have any available units?
883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q have?
Some of 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q currently offering any rent specials?
883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q pet-friendly?
No, 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q offer parking?
No, 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q does not offer parking.
Does 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q have a pool?
Yes, 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q has a pool.
Does 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q have accessible units?
No, 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q does not have accessible units.
Does 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q has units with dishwashers.
Does 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q has units with air conditioning.
