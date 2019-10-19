883 Via Mendoza, Unit Q

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room tennis court

Welcome home to the prestigious area of Knob Hill in the gated resort style community of Laguna Woods! Enjoy Fabulous Views of the Saddleback mountains, hills, sunsets & treetops from the expansive living, dining rooms and wrap around balcony! Elegant living room has a cozy fireplace. Smooth ceilings, rich wood laminate flooring, new air conditioning, plantation shutters, remodeled kitchen, dual pane windows and slider are just a few of the many upgrades in this lovely home. The master bedroom en suite has a dressing area with mirrored wardrobes and a large vanity. The master bathroom also has a stall shower for your convenience. Guest bathroom has a tub and skylight for natural light. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans.

Washer and dryer for your convenience. Enjoy all of the wonderful amenities that Laguna Woods Village has to offer including golf, tennis, pools, club houses, and over 250 clubs and organizations! Enjoy World class shopping, restaurants, theaters, and beaches living the Good life in Orange County!