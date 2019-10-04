All apartments in Laguna Woods
883 Via mendoza
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

883 Via mendoza

883 via Mendoza · No Longer Available
Location

883 via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
If you are looking for a wonderful tastefully upgraded 2 bed 2 bath residence to lease in Laguna Woods then you will want to see this! The home features newer flooring, newer paint, plantation shutters, a fireplace in the living room and a brand new A/C unit. It also has a wrap around balcony with views, inside laundry, dishwasher, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and dining room, newer appliances and countertops. With nobody above you, your new home is set in a wonderful section of Laguna Woods. Come enjoy all that Laguna Woods has to offer, from the well known golf course, to the many pools and community centers you can be as busy or laid back as you would like.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 883 Via mendoza have any available units?
883 Via mendoza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 883 Via mendoza have?
Some of 883 Via mendoza's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 883 Via mendoza currently offering any rent specials?
883 Via mendoza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 Via mendoza pet-friendly?
No, 883 Via mendoza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 883 Via mendoza offer parking?
No, 883 Via mendoza does not offer parking.
Does 883 Via mendoza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 883 Via mendoza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 Via mendoza have a pool?
Yes, 883 Via mendoza has a pool.
Does 883 Via mendoza have accessible units?
No, 883 Via mendoza does not have accessible units.
Does 883 Via mendoza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 883 Via mendoza has units with dishwashers.
Does 883 Via mendoza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 883 Via mendoza has units with air conditioning.
