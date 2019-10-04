883 Via mendoza

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

If you are looking for a wonderful tastefully upgraded 2 bed 2 bath residence to lease in Laguna Woods then you will want to see this! The home features newer flooring, newer paint, plantation shutters, a fireplace in the living room and a brand new A/C unit. It also has a wrap around balcony with views, inside laundry, dishwasher, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and dining room, newer appliances and countertops. With nobody above you, your new home is set in a wonderful section of Laguna Woods. Come enjoy all that Laguna Woods has to offer, from the well known golf course, to the many pools and community centers you can be as busy or laid back as you would like.