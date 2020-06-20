All apartments in Laguna Woods
781 VIA LOS ALOS
781 VIA LOS ALOS

781 Via Los Altos · (408) 396-3172
Location

781 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, Tranquil setting with view of open greenbelt from living room and bedrooms. Wall has been lowered to enjoy the outdoor scenery. Lovely furnished 2 bedroom 1.75 bath "Casa Contenta" model in the resort style 55+ Senior Community of Laguna Woods. NO STAIRS!! Laminate floor throughout the main living area with tile in kitchen and baths. Completely furnished and ready to go! This is a FLEXIBLE LEASE TERM with a 6 month minimum BUT 12 months preferred. Add all this to the amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village and you have a winning combination - 27 hole championship golf course, 9 hole executive par 3 course, tennis, paddle tennis, lawn bowling, 2 fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, equestrian center, gardening opportunities, art studio, world class wood shop, over 200 clubs and organizations. Plus, free bus transportation around the community and nearby shopping and bus trips. Country Club Living at its BEST and just approximately 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 VIA LOS ALOS have any available units?
781 VIA LOS ALOS has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 781 VIA LOS ALOS have?
Some of 781 VIA LOS ALOS's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 VIA LOS ALOS currently offering any rent specials?
781 VIA LOS ALOS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 VIA LOS ALOS pet-friendly?
No, 781 VIA LOS ALOS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 781 VIA LOS ALOS offer parking?
No, 781 VIA LOS ALOS does not offer parking.
Does 781 VIA LOS ALOS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 781 VIA LOS ALOS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 VIA LOS ALOS have a pool?
Yes, 781 VIA LOS ALOS has a pool.
Does 781 VIA LOS ALOS have accessible units?
No, 781 VIA LOS ALOS does not have accessible units.
Does 781 VIA LOS ALOS have units with dishwashers?
No, 781 VIA LOS ALOS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 781 VIA LOS ALOS have units with air conditioning?
No, 781 VIA LOS ALOS does not have units with air conditioning.
