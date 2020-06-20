781 VIA LOS ALOS

Amenities

gym pool tennis court clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Beautiful, Tranquil setting with view of open greenbelt from living room and bedrooms. Wall has been lowered to enjoy the outdoor scenery. Lovely furnished 2 bedroom 1.75 bath "Casa Contenta" model in the resort style 55+ Senior Community of Laguna Woods. NO STAIRS!! Laminate floor throughout the main living area with tile in kitchen and baths. Completely furnished and ready to go! This is a FLEXIBLE LEASE TERM with a 6 month minimum BUT 12 months preferred. Add all this to the amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village and you have a winning combination - 27 hole championship golf course, 9 hole executive par 3 course, tennis, paddle tennis, lawn bowling, 2 fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, equestrian center, gardening opportunities, art studio, world class wood shop, over 200 clubs and organizations. Plus, free bus transportation around the community and nearby shopping and bus trips. Country Club Living at its BEST and just approximately 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach!