All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 644 Avenida Sevilla.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
644 Avenida Sevilla
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:12 AM

644 Avenida Sevilla

644 Avenida Sevilla · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

644 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath Casa Linda no one above or below. Easy access from street level, no stairs, no one above or below. Offers open spacious floor plan from remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, custom designer paint, new cabinetry, new appliances, skylight creating light & airy feeling. Experience open floor plan from kitchen to dining area and living room. Great for entertaining. Both bathrooms are completely remodeled with walk-in showers, new tile and seamless glass shower doors. Large master suite open up floor plan. Inside stackable laundry. New windows, new engineered hardwood flooring, crown molding. Enclosed patio great for enjoying the trees and sunshine. Laguna Woods HOA amenities include pool, spa, picnic areas, golf, tennis, walking trails and security guard gates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Avenida Sevilla have any available units?
644 Avenida Sevilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 644 Avenida Sevilla have?
Some of 644 Avenida Sevilla's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Avenida Sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
644 Avenida Sevilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Avenida Sevilla pet-friendly?
No, 644 Avenida Sevilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 644 Avenida Sevilla offer parking?
No, 644 Avenida Sevilla does not offer parking.
Does 644 Avenida Sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Avenida Sevilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Avenida Sevilla have a pool?
Yes, 644 Avenida Sevilla has a pool.
Does 644 Avenida Sevilla have accessible units?
No, 644 Avenida Sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Avenida Sevilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 Avenida Sevilla has units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Avenida Sevilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 Avenida Sevilla does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College