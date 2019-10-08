644 Avenida Sevilla

Amenities

Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath Casa Linda no one above or below. Easy access from street level, no stairs, no one above or below. Offers open spacious floor plan from remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, custom designer paint, new cabinetry, new appliances, skylight creating light & airy feeling. Experience open floor plan from kitchen to dining area and living room. Great for entertaining. Both bathrooms are completely remodeled with walk-in showers, new tile and seamless glass shower doors. Large master suite open up floor plan. Inside stackable laundry. New windows, new engineered hardwood flooring, crown molding. Enclosed patio great for enjoying the trees and sunshine. Laguna Woods HOA amenities include pool, spa, picnic areas, golf, tennis, walking trails and security guard gates.