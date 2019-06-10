59 Calle Cadiz

Amenities

Single level open Granada floor plan with direct walk up access in exceptionally private and quiet location, adjacent to landscaped slope and walking path. 2 bedroom / 1 bath with dual vanities. Light and bright, well maintained unit with front patio offering an excellent space for entertaining. Interior atrium bringing natural light and expanding the living room. Refrigerator, water, trash and basic cable TV included. Covered carport is located near the property and includes lots of storage. Situated in the Laguna Woods 55+ community with access to extensive amenities including multiple clubhouses, pools, tennis, pickleball, paddle tennis, horseback riding, golf and much more!