Laguna Woods, CA
59 Calle Cadiz
59 Calle Cadiz

Location

59 Calle Cadiz, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
refrigerator
Single level open Granada floor plan with direct walk up access in exceptionally private and quiet location, adjacent to landscaped slope and walking path. 2 bedroom / 1 bath with dual vanities. Light and bright, well maintained unit with front patio offering an excellent space for entertaining. Interior atrium bringing natural light and expanding the living room. Refrigerator, water, trash and basic cable TV included. Covered carport is located near the property and includes lots of storage. Situated in the Laguna Woods 55+ community with access to extensive amenities including multiple clubhouses, pools, tennis, pickleball, paddle tennis, horseback riding, golf and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Calle Cadiz have any available units?
59 Calle Cadiz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 59 Calle Cadiz have?
Some of 59 Calle Cadiz's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Calle Cadiz currently offering any rent specials?
59 Calle Cadiz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Calle Cadiz pet-friendly?
No, 59 Calle Cadiz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 59 Calle Cadiz offer parking?
Yes, 59 Calle Cadiz offers parking.
Does 59 Calle Cadiz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Calle Cadiz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Calle Cadiz have a pool?
Yes, 59 Calle Cadiz has a pool.
Does 59 Calle Cadiz have accessible units?
No, 59 Calle Cadiz does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Calle Cadiz have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Calle Cadiz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Calle Cadiz have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Calle Cadiz does not have units with air conditioning.
