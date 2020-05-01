All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 5535 Via La Mesa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
5535 Via La Mesa
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

5535 Via La Mesa

5535 Via La Mesa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5535 Via La Mesa, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Senior community for 55+. Lease unfurnished. The single story " Villa Francesca" home with no one above and below, clean and bright end unit with vaulted ceilings, laminate floors, dual pane windows and is surrounded by lush landscaping. The front side patio was enclosed to creat a large 3rd bedroom or den. Newer remodeled kitchen with a big skylight and upgrades. Two master suite bedrooms have carpet floor and with large stall showers. The A/C and heating system is less then a year old as well as the gas hot water heater. Attached one car garage with driveway and lots of guest parking outside the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5535 Via La Mesa have any available units?
5535 Via La Mesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5535 Via La Mesa have?
Some of 5535 Via La Mesa's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5535 Via La Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
5535 Via La Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 Via La Mesa pet-friendly?
No, 5535 Via La Mesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5535 Via La Mesa offer parking?
Yes, 5535 Via La Mesa offers parking.
Does 5535 Via La Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 Via La Mesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 Via La Mesa have a pool?
No, 5535 Via La Mesa does not have a pool.
Does 5535 Via La Mesa have accessible units?
No, 5535 Via La Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 Via La Mesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 5535 Via La Mesa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5535 Via La Mesa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5535 Via La Mesa has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College