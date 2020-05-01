5535 Via La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning guest parking carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Senior community for 55+. Lease unfurnished. The single story " Villa Francesca" home with no one above and below, clean and bright end unit with vaulted ceilings, laminate floors, dual pane windows and is surrounded by lush landscaping. The front side patio was enclosed to creat a large 3rd bedroom or den. Newer remodeled kitchen with a big skylight and upgrades. Two master suite bedrooms have carpet floor and with large stall showers. The A/C and heating system is less then a year old as well as the gas hot water heater. Attached one car garage with driveway and lots of guest parking outside the unit.