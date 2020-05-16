All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 5515 Paseo Del Lago W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
5515 Paseo Del Lago W
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

5515 Paseo Del Lago W

5515 Paseo Del Lago West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5515 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Golf Course view on the Par 3 course with view of pond. No Steps subterrain parking and Elevator to 2nd Floor. All Hard surfaces on flooring, Laminate, marble, tile, new double paned windows,
Guest room has window to exterior making it light and bright. Master and living room and dining windows facing north. Large covered balcony great for your morning coffee and Al Freso dining, while watching the golfers so relaxing. Golf on the Par 3 course is only $6, while 18 hole course is $12. We has a Pro shop and restraunt overlooking main golf course and a drop in lounge at the Par 3, Emeritus classes offered for free, Workshops for wood, fine arts, photo, ceramics, jewelry, sewing, 5 pools, stables, walking trails, 2 gyms, pickelball, tennis,table tennis, bocce ball, performing arts center, library. Close to Laguna Beach. So much to do so little time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Paseo Del Lago W have any available units?
5515 Paseo Del Lago W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5515 Paseo Del Lago W have?
Some of 5515 Paseo Del Lago W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Paseo Del Lago W currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Paseo Del Lago W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Paseo Del Lago W pet-friendly?
No, 5515 Paseo Del Lago W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5515 Paseo Del Lago W offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Paseo Del Lago W offers parking.
Does 5515 Paseo Del Lago W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Paseo Del Lago W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Paseo Del Lago W have a pool?
Yes, 5515 Paseo Del Lago W has a pool.
Does 5515 Paseo Del Lago W have accessible units?
Yes, 5515 Paseo Del Lago W has accessible units.
Does 5515 Paseo Del Lago W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 Paseo Del Lago W has units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 Paseo Del Lago W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5515 Paseo Del Lago W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College