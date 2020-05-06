5515 Paseo Del Lago W

Amenities

Beautiful Golf Course view on the Par 3 course with view of pond. No Steps subterrain parking and Elevator to 2nd Floor. All Hard surfaces on flooring, Laminate, marble, tile, new double paned windows,

Guest room has window to exterior making it light and bright. Master and living room and dining windows facing north. Large covered balcony great for your morning coffee and Al Freso dining, while watching the golfers so relaxing. Golf on the Par 3 course is only $6, while 18 hole course is $12. We has a Pro shop and restraunt overlooking main golf course and a drop in lounge at the Par 3, Emeritus classes offered for free, Workshops for wood, fine arts, photo, ceramics, jewelry, sewing, 5 pools, stables, walking trails, 2 gyms, pickelball, tennis,table tennis, bocce ball, performing arts center, library. Close to Laguna Beach. So much to do so little time!