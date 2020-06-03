5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool media room tennis court

An excellent recently upgraded spacious 2 beds & 1.75 baths, 1,260 sq.ft. 2nd floor end unit EL MIRADOR model with a glass enclosed balcony for additional living space. It's on a 3 story bldg with an elevator near par-3 golf course with south-western exposure for your pleasant living. This remodeled/upgraded condo has ample space for your wardrobe including additional closet in living room, wood like laminate flooring except tiled bathrooms. Upgraded kitchen incl. an island with newer cabinets underneath, granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances. It can be leased with furniture or without. You pay low rents compared to nearby community in South Orange County & enjoy all the amenities as Laguna Woods Village residents. LWV is a 55 plus community with so many amenities: a 27-hole champion golf course with its own club house & a 9-hole executive par 3 golf course, an equestrian center, 5 swimming pools, 7 Clubhouses & a golf clubhouse, tennis courts, wood workshop, sewing room, ceramic club with it's own kiln, 2 fully equipped gyms with trainers, theater, and much more. Free bus service to throughout community to nearby shopping mall, restaurants, churches, hospital, and medical buildings. Conveniently located: only 5-7 miles to Laguna Beach, short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy.