Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:03 AM

5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E

5500 Paseo Del Lago West · (949) 241-2747
Location

5500 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
media room
tennis court
An excellent recently upgraded spacious 2 beds & 1.75 baths, 1,260 sq.ft. 2nd floor end unit EL MIRADOR model with a glass enclosed balcony for additional living space. It's on a 3 story bldg with an elevator near par-3 golf course with south-western exposure for your pleasant living. This remodeled/upgraded condo has ample space for your wardrobe including additional closet in living room, wood like laminate flooring except tiled bathrooms. Upgraded kitchen incl. an island with newer cabinets underneath, granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances. It can be leased with furniture or without. You pay low rents compared to nearby community in South Orange County & enjoy all the amenities as Laguna Woods Village residents. LWV is a 55 plus community with so many amenities: a 27-hole champion golf course with its own club house & a 9-hole executive par 3 golf course, an equestrian center, 5 swimming pools, 7 Clubhouses & a golf clubhouse, tennis courts, wood workshop, sewing room, ceramic club with it's own kiln, 2 fully equipped gyms with trainers, theater, and much more. Free bus service to throughout community to nearby shopping mall, restaurants, churches, hospital, and medical buildings. Conveniently located: only 5-7 miles to Laguna Beach, short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E have any available units?
5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E have?
Some of 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E offer parking?
No, 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E have a pool?
Yes, 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E has a pool.
Does 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E have accessible units?
No, 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E has units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E have units with air conditioning?
No, 5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E does not have units with air conditioning.
