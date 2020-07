Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. With beautiful front court yard and greenbelt back patio. You can see the par 3 golf course drive way. remodeled kitchen, tenants can choose the color of the carpet because the old carpet need to be replaced if your action is quick enough. Also, this unit will have new paint too.