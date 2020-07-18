All apartments in Laguna Woods
5370 Punta Alta

5370 Punta Alta · No Longer Available
Location

5370 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
Welcome to this 1 bedroom, 1 bath home with a lovely view in the 55+ senior community of Laguna Woods. Located on the second floor, this home has an underground parking space with easy access to the elevator and mail delivery. The balcony has an expansive southern view of the neighborhood and is close to clubhouse 6. The home has been recently painted and the living room is large and has plenty of natural light and the windows have plantation shutters and vertical blinds. The kitchen and bedroom have upgraded vinyl windows and the bedroom also has plantation shutters. The bedroom has plantation shutters and custom storage shelves in the closet with mirrored wardrobe doors. This home is in a nice location and the grounds are gorgeous, especially the outdoor community sitting area shared by everyone in the building. It also includes a private clubhouse on the underground parking level. With a little updating, this could be an ideal home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5370 Punta Alta have any available units?
5370 Punta Alta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5370 Punta Alta have?
Some of 5370 Punta Alta's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5370 Punta Alta currently offering any rent specials?
5370 Punta Alta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5370 Punta Alta pet-friendly?
No, 5370 Punta Alta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5370 Punta Alta offer parking?
Yes, 5370 Punta Alta offers parking.
Does 5370 Punta Alta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5370 Punta Alta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5370 Punta Alta have a pool?
No, 5370 Punta Alta does not have a pool.
Does 5370 Punta Alta have accessible units?
No, 5370 Punta Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 5370 Punta Alta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5370 Punta Alta has units with dishwashers.
Does 5370 Punta Alta have units with air conditioning?
No, 5370 Punta Alta does not have units with air conditioning.
