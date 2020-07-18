5370 Punta Alta

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking

Welcome to this 1 bedroom, 1 bath home with a lovely view in the 55+ senior community of Laguna Woods. Located on the second floor, this home has an underground parking space with easy access to the elevator and mail delivery. The balcony has an expansive southern view of the neighborhood and is close to clubhouse 6. The home has been recently painted and the living room is large and has plenty of natural light and the windows have plantation shutters and vertical blinds. The kitchen and bedroom have upgraded vinyl windows and the bedroom also has plantation shutters. The bedroom has plantation shutters and custom storage shelves in the closet with mirrored wardrobe doors. This home is in a nice location and the grounds are gorgeous, especially the outdoor community sitting area shared by everyone in the building. It also includes a private clubhouse on the underground parking level. With a little updating, this could be an ideal home.