Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

5368 Algarrobo

5368 Algarrobo
Location

5368 Algarrobo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,775

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 894 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Welcome Home to this nicely updated condo in one of the most highly desired senior living communities in all of Orange County!! Enjoy BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, along with new flooring throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. This immaculately maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium is ready to move in! Located in the beautiful 24 hour guard gated community of Laguna Woods Village and surrounded by the lush landscape, this peaceful retreat offers a tasteful, neutral palate that is ready and awaiting your personal touch. Enjoy use of 5 pools, 7 club houses, 3 fitness centers, a 10 court tennis complex, 2 professional golf courses, equestrian center, 3 multimedia computer labs, performing arts theater, world class competitive activities, and much more!!! The community transportation system offers 8 fixed routes and on demand transportation to local retailers, dining, and medical facilities. This is not just a place to call home, it's a lifestyle!!! Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5368 Algarrobo have any available units?
5368 Algarrobo has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5368 Algarrobo have?
Some of 5368 Algarrobo's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5368 Algarrobo currently offering any rent specials?
5368 Algarrobo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5368 Algarrobo pet-friendly?
No, 5368 Algarrobo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5368 Algarrobo offer parking?
No, 5368 Algarrobo does not offer parking.
Does 5368 Algarrobo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5368 Algarrobo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5368 Algarrobo have a pool?
Yes, 5368 Algarrobo has a pool.
Does 5368 Algarrobo have accessible units?
Yes, 5368 Algarrobo has accessible units.
Does 5368 Algarrobo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5368 Algarrobo has units with dishwashers.
Does 5368 Algarrobo have units with air conditioning?
No, 5368 Algarrobo does not have units with air conditioning.
