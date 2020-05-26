5368 Algarrobo

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym pool media room tennis court

Welcome Home to this nicely updated condo in one of the most highly desired senior living communities in all of Orange County!! Enjoy BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, along with new flooring throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. This immaculately maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium is ready to move in! Located in the beautiful 24 hour guard gated community of Laguna Woods Village and surrounded by the lush landscape, this peaceful retreat offers a tasteful, neutral palate that is ready and awaiting your personal touch. Enjoy use of 5 pools, 7 club houses, 3 fitness centers, a 10 court tennis complex, 2 professional golf courses, equestrian center, 3 multimedia computer labs, performing arts theater, world class competitive activities, and much more!!! The community transportation system offers 8 fixed routes and on demand transportation to local retailers, dining, and medical facilities. This is not just a place to call home, it's a lifestyle!!! Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!