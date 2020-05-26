5336 Bahia Blanca W

Amenities

You can't beat the location of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods! The views are exceptional and the outdoor space is unparalleled. This home is move in ready- freshly painted and just waiting for that lucky person! Central heat and ac, washer/dryer, 2 car garage - all the extra space you need! Add to that all that Laguna Woods has to offer - golf, tennis, pickleball, swimming, dance classes, over 250 clubs and organizations. Laguna Beach is only a few minutes away. The only thing missing is YOU!!