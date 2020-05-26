All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 5336 Bahia Blanca W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
5336 Bahia Blanca W
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:36 PM

5336 Bahia Blanca W

5336 Bahia Blanca West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5336 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
tennis court
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
You can't beat the location of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods! The views are exceptional and the outdoor space is unparalleled. This home is move in ready- freshly painted and just waiting for that lucky person! Central heat and ac, washer/dryer, 2 car garage - all the extra space you need! Add to that all that Laguna Woods has to offer - golf, tennis, pickleball, swimming, dance classes, over 250 clubs and organizations. Laguna Beach is only a few minutes away. The only thing missing is YOU!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 Bahia Blanca W have any available units?
5336 Bahia Blanca W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5336 Bahia Blanca W have?
Some of 5336 Bahia Blanca W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5336 Bahia Blanca W currently offering any rent specials?
5336 Bahia Blanca W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 Bahia Blanca W pet-friendly?
No, 5336 Bahia Blanca W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5336 Bahia Blanca W offer parking?
Yes, 5336 Bahia Blanca W offers parking.
Does 5336 Bahia Blanca W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5336 Bahia Blanca W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 Bahia Blanca W have a pool?
No, 5336 Bahia Blanca W does not have a pool.
Does 5336 Bahia Blanca W have accessible units?
No, 5336 Bahia Blanca W does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 Bahia Blanca W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5336 Bahia Blanca W has units with dishwashers.
Does 5336 Bahia Blanca W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5336 Bahia Blanca W has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College