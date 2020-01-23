440 Avenida Sevilla A

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room tennis court

A lovely large 2 bed rooms,1.5 bath furnished Cordoba, with an enclosed atrium and front patio. The patio has a security screen double doors. There is a washer and dryer conveniently located is a closet off of the patio. The three skylights, one in the dining area and 2 in the enclosed atrium. The master has a king size bed and the guest bedroom has a double bed. THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL FOR 6 TO 12 MONTHS

Enjoy all the amenities that Laguna Woods Village has to offer. A 27 hole championship golf course as well as a 9 hole executive golf course, stop at the 19th hole restaurant after your golf game and enjoy a nice meal or just have your favorite drink at the friendly bar. There is a driving range, tennis courts, 3 fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, library, theater, 7 club houses, 5 pools, walking trails, over 200 social clubs and a free bus service that provides residents with transportation within the community and local shopping centers, restaurants and medical facilities. All of this and you are centrally located close to freeways, shopping and minutes to Laguna Beach.