All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 440 Avenida Sevilla A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
440 Avenida Sevilla A
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:45 AM

440 Avenida Sevilla A

440 Avenida Sevilla · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

440 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
A lovely large 2 bed rooms,1.5 bath furnished Cordoba, with an enclosed atrium and front patio. The patio has a security screen double doors. There is a washer and dryer conveniently located is a closet off of the patio. The three skylights, one in the dining area and 2 in the enclosed atrium. The master has a king size bed and the guest bedroom has a double bed. THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL FOR 6 TO 12 MONTHS
Enjoy all the amenities that Laguna Woods Village has to offer. A 27 hole championship golf course as well as a 9 hole executive golf course, stop at the 19th hole restaurant after your golf game and enjoy a nice meal or just have your favorite drink at the friendly bar. There is a driving range, tennis courts, 3 fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, library, theater, 7 club houses, 5 pools, walking trails, over 200 social clubs and a free bus service that provides residents with transportation within the community and local shopping centers, restaurants and medical facilities. All of this and you are centrally located close to freeways, shopping and minutes to Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Avenida Sevilla A have any available units?
440 Avenida Sevilla A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 440 Avenida Sevilla A have?
Some of 440 Avenida Sevilla A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Avenida Sevilla A currently offering any rent specials?
440 Avenida Sevilla A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Avenida Sevilla A pet-friendly?
No, 440 Avenida Sevilla A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 440 Avenida Sevilla A offer parking?
No, 440 Avenida Sevilla A does not offer parking.
Does 440 Avenida Sevilla A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Avenida Sevilla A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Avenida Sevilla A have a pool?
Yes, 440 Avenida Sevilla A has a pool.
Does 440 Avenida Sevilla A have accessible units?
No, 440 Avenida Sevilla A does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Avenida Sevilla A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Avenida Sevilla A has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Avenida Sevilla A have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Avenida Sevilla A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College