3420 Calle Azul

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool pool table shuffle board guest suite media room tennis court

Beautiful views! Rarely available Casa Dorado 2bd/2ba condo is move in ready! Age 55+ Premier Senior Community in Orange County. The spacious living and dining space is ideal for entertaining guests and a large glass enclosed balcony is a perfect location to relax and enjoy the view. Home boasts lovely wood laminate flooring and abundant storage throughout home. An oversized master suite is complimented by wall of mirrored wardrobes, dressing area, and a private toilet and bathroom. The guest suite is on the opposite end of the home for maximum privacy and is adjacent to the guest bathroom. Monthly rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable and access to all the Laguna Woods Village amenities. As a Laguna Woods Village resident you will be able to enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses (27 hole championship course and 9-hole par executive courses),tennis courts,lawn bowling greens,shuffleboard courts,craft and hobby workshops,garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community, and library. Over 200 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded golf community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants, outstanding medical facilities and of course, the beach.