3420 Calle Azul
3420 Calle Azul

Location

3420 Calle Azul, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
pool table
guest suite
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
shuffle board
guest suite
media room
tennis court
Beautiful views! Rarely available Casa Dorado 2bd/2ba condo is move in ready! Age 55+ Premier Senior Community in Orange County. The spacious living and dining space is ideal for entertaining guests and a large glass enclosed balcony is a perfect location to relax and enjoy the view. Home boasts lovely wood laminate flooring and abundant storage throughout home. An oversized master suite is complimented by wall of mirrored wardrobes, dressing area, and a private toilet and bathroom. The guest suite is on the opposite end of the home for maximum privacy and is adjacent to the guest bathroom. Monthly rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable and access to all the Laguna Woods Village amenities. As a Laguna Woods Village resident you will be able to enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses (27 hole championship course and 9-hole par executive courses),tennis courts,lawn bowling greens,shuffleboard courts,craft and hobby workshops,garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community, and library. Over 200 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded golf community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants, outstanding medical facilities and of course, the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Calle Azul have any available units?
3420 Calle Azul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3420 Calle Azul have?
Some of 3420 Calle Azul's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Calle Azul currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Calle Azul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Calle Azul pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Calle Azul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3420 Calle Azul offer parking?
No, 3420 Calle Azul does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Calle Azul have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Calle Azul does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Calle Azul have a pool?
Yes, 3420 Calle Azul has a pool.
Does 3420 Calle Azul have accessible units?
No, 3420 Calle Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Calle Azul have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Calle Azul does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Calle Azul have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Calle Azul does not have units with air conditioning.
