3375 Punta Alta

SINGLE STORY - END UNIT- DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE - NAVARRO Model - DUAL MASTER BEDROOMS located on either side of the living room for added privacy - Freshly painted throughout with updated kitchen & newer appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & garbage disposal). Wood laminate floors in entry, kitchen & dining room. Bedrooms & living room are carpeted. There are Washer/Dryer hook-ups conveniently located in the garage. Central air & heat for economical comfort all year long.Large patio in front yard & another patio off the back of the property. Vaulted ceilings give a dramatic feeling of space and light. Many designer features make this a real home. Located in a serene cul de sac in the critically acclaimed ACTIVE senior community of Laguna Woods Village, between Saddleback Mountain & beautiful Laguna Beach. Water, free cable TV over 100 channels are included in the HOA furnished amenities-HOA paid by landlord.Lease affords the resident use of all the amenities that make Laguna Woods Village one of the most sought after senior communities. Enjoy 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, 3 gyms, craft studios, 2 gorgeous golf courses (27 hole and 9 hole par 3), over 250 social clubs, performing arts theater, tennis courts, equestrian trails, stable, fare free bus service, golf cart paths, manned security gates, lawn bowling, bocce ball, pickle ball & much more. All this located near beautiful Laguna Beach, shopping, medical services, hospitals, & the 5 freeway.