All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 3375 Punta Alta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3375 Punta Alta
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

3375 Punta Alta

3375 Punta Alta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3375 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
SINGLE STORY - END UNIT- DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE - NAVARRO Model - DUAL MASTER BEDROOMS located on either side of the living room for added privacy - Freshly painted throughout with updated kitchen & newer appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & garbage disposal). Wood laminate floors in entry, kitchen & dining room. Bedrooms & living room are carpeted. There are Washer/Dryer hook-ups conveniently located in the garage. Central air & heat for economical comfort all year long.Large patio in front yard & another patio off the back of the property. Vaulted ceilings give a dramatic feeling of space and light. Many designer features make this a real home. Located in a serene cul de sac in the critically acclaimed ACTIVE senior community of Laguna Woods Village, between Saddleback Mountain & beautiful Laguna Beach. Water, free cable TV over 100 channels are included in the HOA furnished amenities-HOA paid by landlord.Lease affords the resident use of all the amenities that make Laguna Woods Village one of the most sought after senior communities. Enjoy 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, 3 gyms, craft studios, 2 gorgeous golf courses (27 hole and 9 hole par 3), over 250 social clubs, performing arts theater, tennis courts, equestrian trails, stable, fare free bus service, golf cart paths, manned security gates, lawn bowling, bocce ball, pickle ball & much more. All this located near beautiful Laguna Beach, shopping, medical services, hospitals, & the 5 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3375 Punta Alta have any available units?
3375 Punta Alta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3375 Punta Alta have?
Some of 3375 Punta Alta's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3375 Punta Alta currently offering any rent specials?
3375 Punta Alta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3375 Punta Alta pet-friendly?
No, 3375 Punta Alta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3375 Punta Alta offer parking?
Yes, 3375 Punta Alta offers parking.
Does 3375 Punta Alta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3375 Punta Alta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3375 Punta Alta have a pool?
Yes, 3375 Punta Alta has a pool.
Does 3375 Punta Alta have accessible units?
No, 3375 Punta Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 3375 Punta Alta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3375 Punta Alta has units with dishwashers.
Does 3375 Punta Alta have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3375 Punta Alta has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College