3336 Punta Alta # 1F
3336 Punta Alta
·
No Longer Available
Laguna Woods
Location
3336 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 1 Bed/1.5 Bath in Laguna Woods ( 55+ community) - NO STEPS. Extra Large 1 bed/1.5 bath in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods with a amazing view.
Available Now
No Pets Allowed
Available Now
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4919213)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3336 Punta Alta # 1F have any available units?
3336 Punta Alta # 1F doesn't have any available units at this time.
Laguna Woods, CA
.
Is 3336 Punta Alta # 1F currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Punta Alta # 1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Punta Alta # 1F pet-friendly?
No, 3336 Punta Alta # 1F is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods
.
Does 3336 Punta Alta # 1F offer parking?
No, 3336 Punta Alta # 1F does not offer parking.
Does 3336 Punta Alta # 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 Punta Alta # 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Punta Alta # 1F have a pool?
No, 3336 Punta Alta # 1F does not have a pool.
Does 3336 Punta Alta # 1F have accessible units?
No, 3336 Punta Alta # 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Punta Alta # 1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 Punta Alta # 1F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3336 Punta Alta # 1F have units with air conditioning?
No, 3336 Punta Alta # 1F does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
