Last updated September 23 2019

3320 Via Carrizo

3320 via Carrizo · No Longer Available
Location

3320 via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to resort living in Laguna Woods. This fully remodeled and furnished unit is a showcase home that you don't want to miss! You will feel right at home with everything you need to enjoy your vacation, just bring your swimming suite, golf clubs, tennis rackets, tooth brush and get ready to relax and enjoy your stay. Laguna Woods offers a 27 hole golf course plus a par 3 course, 5 pools, 7 clubhouses, and over 250 social clubs. For the tennis player, a tennis club as well. Located only 4 1/2 miles from relaxing Laguna Beach with shops, award winning restaurants and art galleries. This is a short term 2 months to 3 months rental. The secondary bedroom features a twin bed. Home has had some recent renovations in the kitchen and new flooring in the den, living room and kitchen. Home is available June 1, 2019 -Dec 31, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Via Carrizo have any available units?
3320 Via Carrizo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3320 Via Carrizo have?
Some of 3320 Via Carrizo's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Via Carrizo currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Via Carrizo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Via Carrizo pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Via Carrizo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3320 Via Carrizo offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Via Carrizo offers parking.
Does 3320 Via Carrizo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Via Carrizo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Via Carrizo have a pool?
Yes, 3320 Via Carrizo has a pool.
Does 3320 Via Carrizo have accessible units?
No, 3320 Via Carrizo does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Via Carrizo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 Via Carrizo has units with dishwashers.
Does 3320 Via Carrizo have units with air conditioning?
No, 3320 Via Carrizo does not have units with air conditioning.
