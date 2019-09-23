3320 Via Carrizo

Amenities

Welcome to resort living in Laguna Woods. This fully remodeled and furnished unit is a showcase home that you don't want to miss! You will feel right at home with everything you need to enjoy your vacation, just bring your swimming suite, golf clubs, tennis rackets, tooth brush and get ready to relax and enjoy your stay. Laguna Woods offers a 27 hole golf course plus a par 3 course, 5 pools, 7 clubhouses, and over 250 social clubs. For the tennis player, a tennis club as well. Located only 4 1/2 miles from relaxing Laguna Beach with shops, award winning restaurants and art galleries. This is a short term 2 months to 3 months rental. The secondary bedroom features a twin bed. Home has had some recent renovations in the kitchen and new flooring in the den, living room and kitchen. Home is available June 1, 2019 -Dec 31, 2019