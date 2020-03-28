All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 3253 SAN AMADEO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3253 SAN AMADEO
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:58 AM

3253 SAN AMADEO

3253 San Amadeo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3253 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
CASA VISTA-NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW-NO STAIRS FROM NEAR BY CAR PORT-EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN 2 BEDROOM/1 3/4 BATH-INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER-LARGE PATIO WITH PLEASANT LOCAL VIEW-CENTRAL HEAT & AIR-MOVE IN READY 4-1-20-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3253 SAN AMADEO have any available units?
3253 SAN AMADEO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3253 SAN AMADEO have?
Some of 3253 SAN AMADEO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3253 SAN AMADEO currently offering any rent specials?
3253 SAN AMADEO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3253 SAN AMADEO pet-friendly?
No, 3253 SAN AMADEO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3253 SAN AMADEO offer parking?
Yes, 3253 SAN AMADEO offers parking.
Does 3253 SAN AMADEO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3253 SAN AMADEO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3253 SAN AMADEO have a pool?
No, 3253 SAN AMADEO does not have a pool.
Does 3253 SAN AMADEO have accessible units?
No, 3253 SAN AMADEO does not have accessible units.
Does 3253 SAN AMADEO have units with dishwashers?
No, 3253 SAN AMADEO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3253 SAN AMADEO have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3253 SAN AMADEO has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College