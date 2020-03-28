CASA VISTA-NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW-NO STAIRS FROM NEAR BY CAR PORT-EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN 2 BEDROOM/1 3/4 BATH-INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER-LARGE PATIO WITH PLEASANT LOCAL VIEW-CENTRAL HEAT & AIR-MOVE IN READY 4-1-20-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3253 SAN AMADEO have any available units?
3253 SAN AMADEO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3253 SAN AMADEO have?
Some of 3253 SAN AMADEO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3253 SAN AMADEO currently offering any rent specials?
3253 SAN AMADEO is not currently offering any rent specials.