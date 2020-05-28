All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

3018 Via Buena

3018 Via Buena Vista · (949) 878-8266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3018 Via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Senior community for 55+. Lease unfurnished. One story, no stairs, very clean and bright, one-bed, one-bath, La Casita with no one above and below. Smooth ceiling, central air/heating, wood laminate flooring throughout except carpeted bedroom and tiled bathroom. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter top, newer cabinets, side-by-side refrigerator and range with ventilation. A solar tube brightens wonderful updated bathroom with granite counter top and tiled floor. Carport (carport# 3009-02) and laundry room are close to the unit. Very convenience location near Gate 7 and walking distance to Par 3 golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Via Buena have any available units?
3018 Via Buena has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3018 Via Buena have?
Some of 3018 Via Buena's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Via Buena currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Via Buena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Via Buena pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Via Buena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3018 Via Buena offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Via Buena does offer parking.
Does 3018 Via Buena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Via Buena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Via Buena have a pool?
No, 3018 Via Buena does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Via Buena have accessible units?
No, 3018 Via Buena does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Via Buena have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Via Buena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Via Buena have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3018 Via Buena has units with air conditioning.
