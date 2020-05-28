3018 Via Buena

Amenities

Senior community for 55+. Lease unfurnished. One story, no stairs, very clean and bright, one-bed, one-bath, La Casita with no one above and below. Smooth ceiling, central air/heating, wood laminate flooring throughout except carpeted bedroom and tiled bathroom. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter top, newer cabinets, side-by-side refrigerator and range with ventilation. A solar tube brightens wonderful updated bathroom with granite counter top and tiled floor. Carport (carport# 3009-02) and laundry room are close to the unit. Very convenience location near Gate 7 and walking distance to Par 3 golf course.