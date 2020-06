2258 VIA PUERTA

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 1 BDRM IN GATES 5 & 6, CLUBHOUSE 4 WITH SWIMMING POOL & GOLF COURSE. SKYLIGHT IN KITCHEN, SCRAPED CEILINGS, NEW RICH LAMINATE FLOORING, NEW QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, NEW APPLIANCES, WONDERFUL VIEW OF SADDLE BACK MAKE THIS A LOVELY CONDO IN A GREAT LOCATION. ENJOY VIEW FROM YOUR PRIVATE BALCONY. CARPORT ON SAME LEVEL AS HOME, NO NEED TO USE STAIRS. CARPORT 2173, SPACE 9. RESORT STYLE LIVING INCLUDES AMENITIES SUCH AS GOLF, TENNIS, 5 POOLS, 7 CLUBHOUSES, OVER 200 CLUBS, FREE BUS TRANSPORTATION WITHIN THE GATES & TO NEARBY SHOPPING. ONLY 7 MILES TO LAGUNA BEACH! ENJOY ACTIVE SENIOR COMMUNITY OF LAGUNA WOODS VILLAGE.