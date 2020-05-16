All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

2200 Via Mariposa E

2200 Via Mariposa East · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
No Stairs- Walk Straight in This two bedroom, one bath home is so cute. It comes complete with a washer & dryer. Wood floors, new paint through out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Via Mariposa E have any available units?
2200 Via Mariposa E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2200 Via Mariposa E have?
Some of 2200 Via Mariposa E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Via Mariposa E currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Via Mariposa E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Via Mariposa E pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Via Mariposa E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2200 Via Mariposa E offer parking?
No, 2200 Via Mariposa E does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Via Mariposa E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 Via Mariposa E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Via Mariposa E have a pool?
No, 2200 Via Mariposa E does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Via Mariposa E have accessible units?
Yes, 2200 Via Mariposa E has accessible units.
Does 2200 Via Mariposa E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Via Mariposa E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Via Mariposa E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 Via Mariposa E does not have units with air conditioning.

