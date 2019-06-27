2113 Via Puerta

Amenities

Laguna Woods Village Community welcomes you to this beautiful Main floor unit in Casa Linda. Gorgeous wood like laminated floors...Recessed dimmer lighting and fresh designer paint greet you as you enter the home. Spacious master bedroom and bath as well as spacious wheelchair accessible kitchen. Both bedrooms have mirrored closets and all the rooms have remote controlled cooling and heating fan. The windows are double glazed glass. The kitchen, master bedroom, and bathroom have blinds. Living room has a designer window covering. The enclosed covered patio off of the second bedroom will provide you with more space. . Amenities includes: 2 golf courses, pro shop, 7 club houses, 5 pools, art studio, ceramics, woodworking shop, equestrian, photo lab, computer labs with learning centers.Two fully equipped gyms with trainers, 200+ clubs and organizations, theater and more. Free bus system throughout the community and nearby shopping mall, restaurants, houses of worship, hospitals, medical buildings and much much more.