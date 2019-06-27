All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:25 AM

2113 Via Puerta

2113 via Puerta · No Longer Available
Laguna Woods
Location

2113 via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
media room
Laguna Woods Village Community welcomes you to this beautiful Main floor unit in Casa Linda. Gorgeous wood like laminated floors...Recessed dimmer lighting and fresh designer paint greet you as you enter the home. Spacious master bedroom and bath as well as spacious wheelchair accessible kitchen. Both bedrooms have mirrored closets and all the rooms have remote controlled cooling and heating fan. The windows are double glazed glass. The kitchen, master bedroom, and bathroom have blinds. Living room has a designer window covering. The enclosed covered patio off of the second bedroom will provide you with more space. . Amenities includes: 2 golf courses, pro shop, 7 club houses, 5 pools, art studio, ceramics, woodworking shop, equestrian, photo lab, computer labs with learning centers.Two fully equipped gyms with trainers, 200+ clubs and organizations, theater and more. Free bus system throughout the community and nearby shopping mall, restaurants, houses of worship, hospitals, medical buildings and much much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Via Puerta have any available units?
2113 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2113 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2113 Via Puerta's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2113 Via Puerta offer parking?
No, 2113 Via Puerta does not offer parking.
Does 2113 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Via Puerta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2113 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2113 Via Puerta have accessible units?
Yes, 2113 Via Puerta has accessible units.
Does 2113 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 Via Puerta does not have units with air conditioning.
