Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

175 Avenida Majorca

175 Avenida Majorca · (949) 292-5635
Location

175 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit N · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
This is a superb 55+ 6 month fully furnished rental, that feels like a true vacation resort. Enjoy a quiet location upstairs surrounded by a park like setting with lush green trees. There is a large covered deck for you to sit and relax to enjoy your coffee or tea in the morning surrounded by nature. This roomy one bedroom one bathroom is perfect to feel right at home. The living room is open to the dining room and fully equipped kitchen and is light and bright. Also includes a flat screen TV for entertainment, recliner and couch. This property also comes with an assigned carport that is a short walk to the home. You can also check out the Laguna Woods website to see all the activities and amenities they offer for the 55 and over. Renting in Laguna Woods is a great way to explore the community if you are thinking of purchasing in the future. Enjoy all the amenities in the gated community of Laguna Woods with activities and events galore. There is something for everyone in Laguna Woods. Come enjoy the active lifestyle and meet new friends. Laguna Woods boasts a state of the art golf course ($10 for 18 holes) pools, rec rooms, horse stables, gyms, tennis courts. A day at the beach is only a short drive with only 7 miles away to enjoy Laguna Beach and all that it has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Avenida Majorca have any available units?
175 Avenida Majorca has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 Avenida Majorca have?
Some of 175 Avenida Majorca's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Avenida Majorca currently offering any rent specials?
175 Avenida Majorca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Avenida Majorca pet-friendly?
No, 175 Avenida Majorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 175 Avenida Majorca offer parking?
Yes, 175 Avenida Majorca offers parking.
Does 175 Avenida Majorca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Avenida Majorca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Avenida Majorca have a pool?
Yes, 175 Avenida Majorca has a pool.
Does 175 Avenida Majorca have accessible units?
No, 175 Avenida Majorca does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Avenida Majorca have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Avenida Majorca does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Avenida Majorca have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Avenida Majorca does not have units with air conditioning.
