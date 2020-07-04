175 Avenida Majorca

Amenities

This is a superb 55+ 6 month fully furnished rental, that feels like a true vacation resort. Enjoy a quiet location upstairs surrounded by a park like setting with lush green trees. There is a large covered deck for you to sit and relax to enjoy your coffee or tea in the morning surrounded by nature. This roomy one bedroom one bathroom is perfect to feel right at home. The living room is open to the dining room and fully equipped kitchen and is light and bright. Also includes a flat screen TV for entertainment, recliner and couch. This property also comes with an assigned carport that is a short walk to the home. You can also check out the Laguna Woods website to see all the activities and amenities they offer for the 55 and over. Renting in Laguna Woods is a great way to explore the community if you are thinking of purchasing in the future. Enjoy all the amenities in the gated community of Laguna Woods with activities and events galore. There is something for everyone in Laguna Woods. Come enjoy the active lifestyle and meet new friends. Laguna Woods boasts a state of the art golf course ($10 for 18 holes) pools, rec rooms, horse stables, gyms, tennis courts. A day at the beach is only a short drive with only 7 miles away to enjoy Laguna Beach and all that it has to offer!