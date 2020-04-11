126 Avenida Majorca #Q

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Great Location! Close to freeways and shopping centers.

Very clean and charming End Unit 2bd/2ba Casa Blanca home located on the second floor.

The home has beautiful premium vinyl flooring throughout, smooth ceilings, crown moulding and new high quality double pane windows.

The kitchen has recessed lighting and a stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher. The living room has an oculus skylight bringing natural sunshine into the room.



+There is also a beautiful Sun Room with view to enjoy!