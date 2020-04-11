All apartments in Laguna Woods
Laguna Woods, CA
126 Avenida Majorca #Q
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

126 Avenida Majorca #Q

126 Avenida Majorca · No Longer Available
Location

126 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Location! Close to freeways and shopping centers.
Very clean and charming End Unit 2bd/2ba Casa Blanca home located on the second floor.
The home has beautiful premium vinyl flooring throughout, smooth ceilings, crown moulding and new high quality double pane windows.
The kitchen has recessed lighting and a stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher. The living room has an oculus skylight bringing natural sunshine into the room.

+There is also a beautiful Sun Room with view to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Avenida Majorca #Q have any available units?
126 Avenida Majorca #Q doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
Is 126 Avenida Majorca #Q currently offering any rent specials?
126 Avenida Majorca #Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Avenida Majorca #Q pet-friendly?
No, 126 Avenida Majorca #Q is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 126 Avenida Majorca #Q offer parking?
No, 126 Avenida Majorca #Q does not offer parking.
Does 126 Avenida Majorca #Q have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Avenida Majorca #Q does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Avenida Majorca #Q have a pool?
No, 126 Avenida Majorca #Q does not have a pool.
Does 126 Avenida Majorca #Q have accessible units?
No, 126 Avenida Majorca #Q does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Avenida Majorca #Q have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Avenida Majorca #Q has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Avenida Majorca #Q have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Avenida Majorca #Q does not have units with air conditioning.
