98 Baculo Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

LIGHT AND BRIGHT in Esencia's Aria, fully detached, two-story with three full bedrooms, two and one-half baths, over sized two-car direct access bay garage with additional storage area and a fully enclosed backyard! Open floor plan with upgraded wood laminate flooring on main level, fresh paint, romantic fireplace, convenient upstairs dedicated laundry room with sink and more!! Open kitchen comes complete with solid granite counters, sit-up island, stainless steel appliance package and built-in microwave oven. Master bath includes upgraded tile flooring, dual sinks, spacious walk-in closet, with separate shower and soaking tub! Walk to amazing Esencia amenities!!