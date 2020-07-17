All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

98 Baculo Street

98 Baculo St · (714) 307-2751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98 Baculo St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1827 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LIGHT AND BRIGHT in Esencia's Aria, fully detached, two-story with three full bedrooms, two and one-half baths, over sized two-car direct access bay garage with additional storage area and a fully enclosed backyard! Open floor plan with upgraded wood laminate flooring on main level, fresh paint, romantic fireplace, convenient upstairs dedicated laundry room with sink and more!! Open kitchen comes complete with solid granite counters, sit-up island, stainless steel appliance package and built-in microwave oven. Master bath includes upgraded tile flooring, dual sinks, spacious walk-in closet, with separate shower and soaking tub! Walk to amazing Esencia amenities!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Baculo Street have any available units?
98 Baculo Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 Baculo Street have?
Some of 98 Baculo Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Baculo Street currently offering any rent specials?
98 Baculo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Baculo Street pet-friendly?
No, 98 Baculo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 98 Baculo Street offer parking?
Yes, 98 Baculo Street offers parking.
Does 98 Baculo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Baculo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Baculo Street have a pool?
No, 98 Baculo Street does not have a pool.
Does 98 Baculo Street have accessible units?
No, 98 Baculo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Baculo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 Baculo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Baculo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Baculo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
