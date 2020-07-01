All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated April 28 2020

59 Valmont Way

59 Valmont Way · No Longer Available
Location

59 Valmont Way, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Light and bright corner unit with attached balcony is warm and inviting. This charming 2 bedroom home features dual master bedrooms with their own bathrooms. Spacious open floor plan with large windows. NEW upgraded patterned carpet was just installed and freshly painted. Large 2 car garage. High speed internet included. Enjoy the Ladera ranch lifestyle including 12 pools, jacuzzi, tennis courts, 4 clubhouses, miles of hiking trails, dozens of parks and great community events. Walking distance to award winning preschool, elementary and middle schools. Available for immediate occupancy. Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Valmont Way have any available units?
59 Valmont Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 59 Valmont Way have?
Some of 59 Valmont Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Valmont Way currently offering any rent specials?
59 Valmont Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Valmont Way pet-friendly?
No, 59 Valmont Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 59 Valmont Way offer parking?
Yes, 59 Valmont Way offers parking.
Does 59 Valmont Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Valmont Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Valmont Way have a pool?
Yes, 59 Valmont Way has a pool.
Does 59 Valmont Way have accessible units?
No, 59 Valmont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Valmont Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Valmont Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Valmont Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Valmont Way does not have units with air conditioning.

