59 Valmont Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse

Light and bright corner unit with attached balcony is warm and inviting. This charming 2 bedroom home features dual master bedrooms with their own bathrooms. Spacious open floor plan with large windows. NEW upgraded patterned carpet was just installed and freshly painted. Large 2 car garage. High speed internet included. Enjoy the Ladera ranch lifestyle including 12 pools, jacuzzi, tennis courts, 4 clubhouses, miles of hiking trails, dozens of parks and great community events. Walking distance to award winning preschool, elementary and middle schools. Available for immediate occupancy. Call today for a showing.