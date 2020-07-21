53 Chadron Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 BD / 2.5 BA Corner Townhome in Ladera Ranch - This end unit town-home features a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, breakfast bar seating and open to the living room. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout living space downstairs with a fireplace in the living room and separate dining room. All bedrooms are upstairs, as well as a media/study niche. The master bathroom features double vanity sinks, a large soaking tub and walk-in closet. Separate laundry room inside (washer/dryer included.) 2-car attached garage.



Pets considered with additional deposit.



To see this home email: Alan@Lrsrm.com



$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.



We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.



Apply online at LRSRM.com



(RLNE2309436)