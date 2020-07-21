All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 53 Chadron Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
53 Chadron Cir
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

53 Chadron Cir

53 Chadron Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

53 Chadron Circle, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Bridgepark District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 BD / 2.5 BA Corner Townhome in Ladera Ranch - This end unit town-home features a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, breakfast bar seating and open to the living room. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout living space downstairs with a fireplace in the living room and separate dining room. All bedrooms are upstairs, as well as a media/study niche. The master bathroom features double vanity sinks, a large soaking tub and walk-in closet. Separate laundry room inside (washer/dryer included.) 2-car attached garage.

Pets considered with additional deposit.

To see this home email: Alan@Lrsrm.com

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.

We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.

Apply online at LRSRM.com

(RLNE2309436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Chadron Cir have any available units?
53 Chadron Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 53 Chadron Cir have?
Some of 53 Chadron Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Chadron Cir currently offering any rent specials?
53 Chadron Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Chadron Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Chadron Cir is pet friendly.
Does 53 Chadron Cir offer parking?
Yes, 53 Chadron Cir offers parking.
Does 53 Chadron Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Chadron Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Chadron Cir have a pool?
No, 53 Chadron Cir does not have a pool.
Does 53 Chadron Cir have accessible units?
No, 53 Chadron Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Chadron Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Chadron Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Chadron Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Chadron Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLadera Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego