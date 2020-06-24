51 REESE CREEK

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful detached home w/picturesque views from nearly every window. Set up high on a ridge in the heart of Teramor Village, tucked away from traffic at the end of motor court and next to the paseo & huge, open park. Two bedrooms plus a den each w/private bath. Living room w/fireplace, formal dining area & spacious breakfast room. Large kitchen w/maple cabinets & ample counter space. Two outdoor living spaces, include a covered porch off of the den & a balcony off of the living room. Master suite w/walk-in closet & dual vanities. Cable, phone & Cat V in bedrooms, den & Tech Center. Convenient inside laundry room. Direct access, finished garage. Solar panels for $$ efficiency. This home has been well cared for & nicely appointed w/wood flooring, maple cabinetry, custom paint, plush carpet & wood blinds. Approx. 1 mile to Founders Park and .6 miles to OSO Grande Elementary school. Refrigerator is included.