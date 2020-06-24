All apartments in Ladera Ranch
51 REESE CREEK

51 Reese Creek
Location

51 Reese Creek, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful detached home w/picturesque views from nearly every window. Set up high on a ridge in the heart of Teramor Village, tucked away from traffic at the end of motor court and next to the paseo & huge, open park. Two bedrooms plus a den each w/private bath. Living room w/fireplace, formal dining area & spacious breakfast room. Large kitchen w/maple cabinets & ample counter space. Two outdoor living spaces, include a covered porch off of the den & a balcony off of the living room. Master suite w/walk-in closet & dual vanities. Cable, phone & Cat V in bedrooms, den & Tech Center. Convenient inside laundry room. Direct access, finished garage. Solar panels for $$ efficiency. This home has been well cared for & nicely appointed w/wood flooring, maple cabinetry, custom paint, plush carpet & wood blinds. Approx. 1 mile to Founders Park and .6 miles to OSO Grande Elementary school. Refrigerator is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

